PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

PG&E Price Performance

PG&E Announces Dividend

NYSE PCG opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PG&E by 725.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

