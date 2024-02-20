Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medical Properties Trust
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 7.8 %
MPW stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18.
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Medical Properties Trust
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.