Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medical Properties Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 7.8 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 199,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.