Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,933,000 after acquiring an additional 56,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,658,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,971,000 after purchasing an additional 44,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 416.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,862 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $180.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $126.58 and a 52 week high of $181.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

