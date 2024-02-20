Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.82.
Several analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Institutional Trading of Republic Services
Republic Services Stock Performance
Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $180.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $126.58 and a 52 week high of $181.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Republic Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.
Republic Services Company Profile
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Republic Services
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.