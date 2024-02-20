Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Raised to $286.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $286.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.38.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $262.66 on Friday. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.75.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,620.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $694,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,607.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $34,840.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,620.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,096 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

