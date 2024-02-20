Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $95,236. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 32.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

