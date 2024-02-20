JMP Securities Increases Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $85.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PRTA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60. Prothena has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $525,950. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

