SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at Susquehanna

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SPWR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised SunPower to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded SunPower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.51.

SPWR stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $634.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. SunPower has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $16.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 29,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 241,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 94,865 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

