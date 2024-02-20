Benchmark Increases Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $187.00

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $150.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Nova Price Performance

Shares of NVMI opened at $168.95 on Friday. Nova has a 1-year low of $86.82 and a 1-year high of $172.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.46 and a 200 day moving average of $123.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Nova by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nova by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 972,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 186,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Further Reading

