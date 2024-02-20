Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Piedmont Lithium from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,726 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 486.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,949 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,050,010 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $29,642,000 after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,112 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 372.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 64,465 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 50,810 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

