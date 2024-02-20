The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $70.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEGA. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Pegasystems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Pegasystems stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average is $47.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $52,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,873.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $52,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,873.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $66,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,571 shares of company stock worth $393,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 55.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth $205,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

