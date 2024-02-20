Needham & Company LLC Lowers PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $32.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.53.

PENN stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $32.86.

In other PENN Entertainment news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,299.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PENN Entertainment news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,299.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2,528.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

