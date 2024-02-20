Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a market perform rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Roku from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Roku from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.64.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.60. Roku has a 12 month low of $51.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roku will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $2,262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,095 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,420 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $836,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

