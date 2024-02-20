AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.88.

AtriCure Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.31. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $59.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

