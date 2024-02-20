Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.79.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.46. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,232.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $639,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,317.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,355. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

