Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) PT Raised to $50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

CHEF stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,549.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 150.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

