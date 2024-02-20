Wedbush Raises Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $200.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coinbase Global from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $180.31 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $193.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.81 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $8,718,818.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,053,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,623,647.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total transaction of $3,392,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $8,718,818.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,053,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,623,647.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,331,507 shares of company stock worth $185,594,063 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 59,216 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,603 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 118,670 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after acquiring an additional 61,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

