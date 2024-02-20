Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an underperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Shares of BHF opened at $47.63 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,338 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 116,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 62,514 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

