Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Celsius from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, January 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Shares of CELH opened at $64.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85. Celsius has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.19 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $196,704.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $196,704.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock valued at $51,603,269 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

