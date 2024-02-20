DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Truist Financial

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised DoorDash from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.86.

NASDAQ DASH opened at $116.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.11. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $126.65. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $225,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 217,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,103,789. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $367,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,812,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $225,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 217,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,103,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,080 shares of company stock valued at $42,117,691 in the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after buying an additional 2,259,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DoorDash by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after buying an additional 1,384,006 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in DoorDash by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,244,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,232,000 after buying an additional 589,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,616,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,982,000 after buying an additional 1,558,352 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in DoorDash by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,381,000 after buying an additional 772,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

