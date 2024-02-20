JMP Securities Downgrades Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) to Market Perform

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DBX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dropbox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.11.

DBX opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145 over the last 90 days. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,050,000 after buying an additional 257,648 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Dropbox by 1,287.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after buying an additional 2,528,754 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,248,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

