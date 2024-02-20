Brokerages Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) PT at $37.27

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.27.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of CVNA opened at $52.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 3.19. Carvana has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $62.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $11,071,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,879,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,906,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 75.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 214,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 59.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

