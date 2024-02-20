Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Chubb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity

NYSE:CB opened at $250.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $252.70.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.