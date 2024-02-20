Mizuho Raises Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Price Target to $86.00

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.17.

IMCR stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

In other news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 103.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 1,703.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

