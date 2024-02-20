Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

XHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

