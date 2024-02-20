Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of SON opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

