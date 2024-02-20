Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Crocs Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $118.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.56. Crocs has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,885 shares of company stock worth $2,056,600. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $266,431,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Crocs by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,100,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,215,000 after acquiring an additional 590,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,225,000 after purchasing an additional 36,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

