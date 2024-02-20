Financial Analysis: Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) versus Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Greenidge Generation and Pagaya Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A Pagaya Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

Risk & Volatility

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 396.28%. Pagaya Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.54, suggesting a potential upside of 172.44%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Pagaya Technologies.

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.42, suggesting that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 6.92, suggesting that its share price is 592% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Pagaya Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $89.98 million 0.33 -$271.07 million ($37.93) -0.11 Pagaya Technologies $740.56 million 1.24 -$302.32 million ($0.21) -6.19

Greenidge Generation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenidge Generation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -257.70% N/A -47.22% Pagaya Technologies -19.31% -10.57% -6.66%

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats Greenidge Generation on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

