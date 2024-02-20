Head to Head Analysis: Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) versus The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) and Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares The RMR Group and Issuer Direct’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RMR Group 5.93% 7.78% 5.41% Issuer Direct 4.19% 11.59% 6.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The RMR Group and Issuer Direct’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The RMR Group $962.32 million 0.82 $57.15 million $3.46 7.16 Issuer Direct $32.98 million 1.75 $1.93 million $0.36 42.17

Dividends

The RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Issuer Direct. The RMR Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Issuer Direct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

The RMR Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Issuer Direct pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. The RMR Group pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Issuer Direct pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The RMR Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

The RMR Group has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.5% of The RMR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.9% of The RMR Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The RMR Group and Issuer Direct, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The RMR Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A

The RMR Group currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.43%. Issuer Direct has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.87%. Given Issuer Direct’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Issuer Direct is more favorable than The RMR Group.

Summary

The RMR Group beats Issuer Direct on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in October 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. It also offers professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging; and investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components. In addition, the company provides whistleblower hotline, a system that delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; stock transfer module, which offers access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It serves public and private companies, mutual funds, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, individuals, and other institutions. Issuer Direct Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

