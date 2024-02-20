Reviewing NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) & Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of NVE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Arteris shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of NVE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Arteris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get NVE alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NVE and Arteris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A Arteris 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Arteris has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 111.14%. Given Arteris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arteris is more favorable than NVE.

This table compares NVE and Arteris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $38.25 million 10.26 $22.69 million $4.46 18.21 Arteris $50.38 million 5.43 -$27.39 million ($0.96) -7.73

NVE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arteris. Arteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NVE and Arteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 60.66% 32.31% 31.60% Arteris -64.06% -109.33% -29.94%

Risk and Volatility

NVE has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arteris has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NVE beats Arteris on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVE

(Get Free Report)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position, rotation, or speed for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for power conversion and industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market; and DC-to-DC convertors for use in power conversion systems and industrial networks for the IIoT. In addition, it undertakes contracts for research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC and FlexWay silicon-proven interconnect IP products; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; and CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product. The company also offers IP deployment products comprising Magillem Connectivity that shortens and streamlines the SoC integration process; Magillem Registers and CSRCompiler that addresses hardware-software integration challenges for SoCs; and Harmony Trace that provides an enterprise-level server-based application with a web-based user interface. The company serves semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, hyperscale system houses, semiconductor design houses, and other producers of electronic systems. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.