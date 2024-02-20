National Bankshares Analysts Give Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) a C$9.50 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$9.50 price target on Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.95.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$6.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.07 and a 52 week high of C$10.28.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

