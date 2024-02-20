Wells Fargo & Company Increases Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $15.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TOST. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Toast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of TOST opened at $22.42 on Friday. Toast has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $30,693.35. Following the sale, the executive now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 707,513 shares of company stock worth $12,292,808. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Toast by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

