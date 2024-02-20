Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLF. TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLF

Herbalife Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HLF opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $801.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. Herbalife has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Herbalife will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 233.3% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 26.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,216 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 299.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,612,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Herbalife during the fourth quarter worth about $12,070,000.

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.