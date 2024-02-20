PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PDF Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PDFS

PDF Solutions Price Performance

Insider Transactions at PDF Solutions

PDFS stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. PDF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02.

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $27,128.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,856.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $27,128.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,856.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Erba sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $55,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,739 shares in the company, valued at $481,141.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PDF Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $28,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PDF Solutions by 13.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,907,000 after purchasing an additional 353,236 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,854,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PDF Solutions by 678.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 299,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in PDF Solutions by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 769,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,737,000 after purchasing an additional 253,393 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.