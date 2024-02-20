Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.21.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE DLR opened at $136.22 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.15 and a 200-day moving average of $130.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.