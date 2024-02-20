P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Down 2.8 %

PTSI stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $419.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.16. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $31.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 439.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 455.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.