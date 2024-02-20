Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) PT Raised to $8.00

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Anywhere Real Estate from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.63.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 4.8 %

Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.49. Anywhere Real Estate has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOUS. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 9,692,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,610,000 after buying an additional 330,288 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 6,745,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,618,000 after buying an additional 201,824 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 5,423,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,872,000 after buying an additional 176,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,115,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,008,000 after buying an additional 2,016,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,537,000 after buying an additional 30,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

