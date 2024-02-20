Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,056.67.

PSO opened at $12.18 on Friday. Pearson has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 10.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 83.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 208.4% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 969,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 655,317 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 25.2% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

