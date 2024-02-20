NiSource (NYSE:NI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Get NiSource alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NiSource

NiSource Stock Down 0.3 %

NiSource Increases Dividend

NI stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 16.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 58,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NiSource by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after buying an additional 447,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.