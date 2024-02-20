Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CORT. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.46. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,432 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,355. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

