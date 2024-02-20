West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WST. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $411.00.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 3.2 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $362.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.20. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $303.79 and a twelve month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.