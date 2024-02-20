StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PXD. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.19.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $231.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.39.

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,256,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,555,323,000 after purchasing an additional 240,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $903,900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $748,271,000 after purchasing an additional 231,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

