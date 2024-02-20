MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $66.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.75. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $2.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

