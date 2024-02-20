StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.17.

CPE stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

