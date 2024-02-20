Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Capri Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CPRI opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.07. Capri has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $54.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capri will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Capri

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 252.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 789.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 26.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

