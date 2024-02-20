Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $5.96 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $55.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the first quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

