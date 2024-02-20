Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Price Performance

IDN stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Intellicheck during the second quarter worth $71,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter worth $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 226.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.