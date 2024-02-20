United States Steel (NYSE:X) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on X. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.78.

United States Steel Trading Up 0.5 %

X opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth $154,280,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $200,952,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in United States Steel by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $95,529,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth $50,912,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

