StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $225.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 666.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 657.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2,162.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

