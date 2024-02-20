Gentherm (THRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gentherm Stock Down 1.2 %

THRM stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $73.29. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gentherm from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,651,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $191,214,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gentherm by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,571,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Gentherm by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 991,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,857,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gentherm by 171.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after buying an additional 625,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

