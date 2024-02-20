Superior Plus (SPB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

TSE:SPB opened at C$9.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.81. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$9.05 and a 52-week high of C$11.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Raymond James cut Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price target on Superior Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.86.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

